Mumbai: Woman's Body Found On Marine Drive Seashore

A woman's body was found in the sea in front of the Intercontinental Hotel on Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Monday, July 15. The woman's age is said to be between 25 and 30 years. Police said that the woman had been swept away by the water.

The name of the deceased is Mamta Kadam and she worked in a company in Andheri. The police also found her laptop which provided her information. The body has been sent for autopsy.

More details awaited.