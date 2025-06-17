Mumbai: Worker Trapped As Soil Caves In at Construction Site in Andheri East; Rescue Operations Underway

A labourer was trapped after soil caved in due to heavy rains at a construction site in Mumbai's Andheri East area on Monday, June 16. The incident took place at around 7:40 pm in Kadam Wadi, behind Saileela Business Park, along Andheri-Kurla road.

"The man was engaged in foundation work at the site when loose soil caved in. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC ward, police and 108 ambulance staff are at the site. The operation to rescue him is underway," an official from BMS told the news agency IANS.

The incident occurred because heavy rainfall led to loose soil, which became more unstable and suddenly collapsed at the construction site, trapping a worker under the debris. More details awaited.