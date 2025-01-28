Mumbai: Young Man Beaten to Death Over Financial Dispute in Pantnagar; Eight Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light in the Pantnagar area of Mumbai, where a young man was beaten to death by a group of 8-9 people over a financial dispute. The victim has been identified as Harsh Lalan. The Pantnagar Police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Shahid Ansari, Putti Swami Gowda, Bhagwan Singh, Sunil Kumar Ruwani, Rajesh Yadav, Sohail Sheikh, and Amar Patil. Following their arrest, the police have launched an extensive investigation into the matter.

According to information provided by the Pantnagar Police, the incident occurred on the night of January 25 at around 10 PM. As per the complaint lodged by Kiran Jayantilal Lalan (60), he had visited the headquarters restaurant and bar in Ghatkopar East, owned by Santosh Shetty, for some work. During his visit, his son Harsh got into an argument with the bar's manager over a financial transaction. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, the manager began abusing Harsh.

Subsequently, the manager, along with 8-9 other staff members of the hotel, assaulted Harsh. When Kiran tried to intervene, the attackers did not stop. Harsh sustained severe head injuries during the attack and was rushed to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. Kiran also suffered injuries during the incident.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested eight accused individuals. Further investigations into the case are underway.