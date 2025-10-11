Mumbai: Youth Attacked with Sickle by Couple After Police Complaint; Husband Arrested, Wife Flees

A 24-year-old youth, identified as Mithun Ramsurat Yadav, was brutally attacked with a sickle by a couple known to him in the Santa Cruz area. The shocking incident took place after the victim’s brother had filed a complaint against the accused with the police.

According to the Santa Cruz Police, Mithun sustained serious injuries to his hand, head, and back in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. The accused have been identified as Javed Anwar Khan and his wife Ruby Javed Khan. A case of attempted murder has been registered against them.

Police have arrested Javed Khan, who is currently in custody, while his wife Ruby has been declared absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest her soon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Thursday at Gazdharbandh in Santa Cruz. Mithun Yadav, who works for a private company, lives with his family at Ramji Gupta Chawl in the same locality. The Khan couple also resides in the same area and were acquaintances of the Yadav family.

Recently, Mithun’s brother had lodged a police complaint against Javed Khan at the Santa Cruz Police Station. Enraged by this, Javed had been nursing a grudge against the Yadav family.

On Thursday afternoon, while Mithun was passing through the area, Javed and Ruby confronted him and questioned him about his brother’s complaint. The argument quickly escalated, and before Mithun could react, Javed attacked him with a sickle.

Local residents rushed to Mithun’s aid and immediately took him to Bhabha Hospital. His condition is now said to be stable.

Following the incident, the Santa Cruz Police reached the spot and recorded Mithun’s statement, based on which the case was registered. Investigations are ongoing.