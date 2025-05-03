Mumbai: Youth Tricked with Job Offer, Forced into Cybercrime in Myanmar; 4 Arrested

In a shocking case of international cybercrime and human trafficking, the Nodal Cyber Police Station of Maharashtra has arrested four individuals for allegedly duping a youth with a fake job offer and forcibly pushing him into cybercrime operations in Myanmar. The arrests were made with the help of the Goa Police, following a detailed investigation into the complaint filed by 36-year-old Shalmon David Gaikwad, a call centre employee.

According to Gaikwad’s complaint, he was lured with a job offer in Thailand, but was instead taken to Myanmar. There, he was coerced into working for a cyber fraud company named ‘Zuxi’, which was involved in online scams. When he expressed his desire to return home, the accused demanded USD 3,600 and forced him to continue working.

The accused have been identified as Aditya Ravichandran alias Tyson (21), Rupnarayan Ramdhar Gupta (35), Talanity Nulasky (22), and Jency Rani D Daniel. Police investigations revealed that the accused operated as an organised group, planning the victim’s travel abroad and trapping him in what officials described as "cyber slavery" for financial gain.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Sections 127(2), 143(2), 308(4), and 318(4), along with Section 66(D) of the IT Act and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act.

Aditya Ravichandran has applied for bail, but police opposed the plea, citing his past involvement in similar cases where Indian citizens were trapped with false job offers abroad. It is alleged that he charged each victim up to ₹80,000 and maintained contact with international cybercriminal networks. His name has also surfaced in similar crimes in other states.

Police fear that if released on bail, the accused may tamper with evidence, threaten witnesses, or flee the country. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are expected to file the charge sheet in court soon.