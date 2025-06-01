Mumbai: Zepto’s Food license Suspended in Dharavi Over Filthy Floors, Disorganized Food Storage

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of quick-commerce platform Zepto in Dharavi following serious lapses in hygiene and safety protocols uncovered during a recent inspection. According to FDA officials, the facility was found in an extremely unsanitary condition. Inspectors observed wet and filthy floors, along with disorganized storage of food items, some of which were kept directly on the floor. Particularly concerning was the lack of clear separation between expired and non-expired stock, posing a significant threat to consumer health.

The inspection was conducted at Zepto’s Dharavi location based on information received from Yogen Kadam, Minister of State for FDA. Following the inspection, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil ordered the immediate suspension of Zepto’s food license under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011. Authorities have stated that the license will remain suspended until all violations are addressed and the premises are brought back into compliance with food safety standards.

The suspension is expected to disrupt Zepto’s operations in Dharavi, one of Mumbai’s densely populated areas. The company has been instructed to rectify the issues before seeking re-approval.Zepto, a prominent player in the growing 10-minute grocery delivery segment, has not yet issued an official statement on the action taken by the FDA.