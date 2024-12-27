Mumbai’s Air Quality Crisis: BMC Issues Warnings to 28 Construction Sites For Violating Air Pollution Norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is cracking down on construction sites flouting air pollution control guidelines. By Wednesday, pollution control teams had inspected 868 construction sites across all wards, issuing written warnings to 28 sites for non-compliance. Developers of these sites have been cautioned that failure to follow air pollution norms will result in strict actions, including stop-work notices and sealing of premises.

Rising Pollution Levels Trigger Action

Mumbai’s air quality has taken a hit due to changing weather conditions. The city has been experiencing increased smog caused by a mix of cooler temperatures, vehicle emissions, construction dust, and high atmospheric pressure. In response, the BMC has launched large-scale measures across all 24 wards to combat dust and smoke.

Special teams have been deployed to monitor compliance with pollution control guidelines at construction sites. Written instructions are being issued to ensure strict adherence to the rules.

Digital Monitoring via ‘Auto DCR’

In addition to physical inspections, the BMC is leveraging its 'Auto DCR' system, an online platform, to issue guidelines to construction projects. A schedule has also been set for further inspections to cover all construction sites across the city.

Understanding Air Quality Index (AQI)

The AQI is a numerical measure of air quality, highlighting pollution levels and potential health risks.

0 to 50 (Good): Minimal or no health risk.

51 to 100 (Moderate): Acceptable but may cause minor concerns for sensitive individuals.

101 to 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups): Risk to children, elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues.

151 to 200 (Unhealthy): Potential adverse health effects for all; serious impacts on sensitive groups.

201 to 300 (Very Unhealthy): Emergency conditions with significant health impacts for everyone.

Current Weather Worsens Pollution

Mumbai’s current temperatures range from 26–30°C during the day and 18–21°C at night, slightly below average. Cooler air, combined with moisture from the Arabian Sea and vehicle emissions, has created a dense smog layer across the city.

“The convergence of cold air, humidity, and pollutants has intensified smog, leading to hazy conditions over Mumbai,”

— Manikrao Khule, Meteorologist

Stern Warning from BMC

The BMC has made it clear that compliance with air pollution guidelines is non-negotiable.

“All stakeholders must adhere to guidelines immediately. Non-compliance will result in severe actions, including halting construction or sealing sites,”

— Bhushan Gagrani, BMC Commissioner

Efforts are ongoing to mitigate pollution and improve air quality as the city grapples with this growing environmental challenge.