Mumbai’s BEST Faces Major Shortfall, Just 536 Electric Buses Delivered By Contractor Over Three Years: Reports

A company that signed a contract to deliver 2,100 electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses by May 2023 has given only 536 buses, reported PTI. It's been three years since the contract was signed. They signed the contract in May 2022 and were supposed to deliver all the buses by May 2023. This failure to deliver buses by the contractor is forcing BEST to operate with a reduced fleet. BEST stated that now all the buses will be delivered by August 2025. BEST buses are known as the lal pari of Mumbai’s transport system as they provide crucial last-mile connectivity for the passengers. More than 30 lakh passengers rely on the BEST buses daily across the city and the suburbs.

Further in its report, PTI mentioned that Olectra Greentech stated that the delay in delivering was due to disruptions in the supply of battery-fitted chassis from their technology partner, BYD. The contract was signed by EveyTrans Pvt Ltd. This company is a subsidiary of Olectra Greentech.

Since there is a shortage of buses now, it has led to an increase in passengers’ wait time for the bus and overcrowding on the buses.

A BEST Spokesperson told PTI that "Till now, 536 buses were delivered for BEST." In the wet lease model, private contractors are hired, and they are responsible for providing drivers to operate the bus and ensuring the timely maintenance of the bus. This eliminates the need for BEST to purchase buses. PTI reported that despite failing to meet the first order needs, Olectra Greentech was awarded another contract in April 2024 to supply additional 2,400 electric buses.

The cash-strapped BEST is compelled to manage operations with a declining fleet, which has decreased from 4,500 buses ten years ago to about 2,800 buses now, as a result of older buses being retired and e-bus replenishment delays.

In under three months, EveyTrans delivered the first 12-meter-long electric bus after winning the contract to supply 2,100 e-buses in July 2022. Delivery patterns, however, become more erratic. BEST responded to PTI's queries by stating that the contractor was required by the contract to deliver all 2,100 buses by this point. The deal stated that all buses were to be supplied by May 2023, with 25% to be delivered in six months, another 25% in nine months, and the final 50% in twelve months. Till March 2025, EveyTrans supplied 455 twelve-meter electric buses. That brought the total number to cross 530, BEST stated.

BEST has issued 27 notices to this company because they failed to deliver the buses on time. The BEST stated that delays will lead to a penalty of Rs 20,000 per undelivered bus. In spite of the lapses, the BEST approved subsidies for all 2,100 buses. This was acknowledged by Plectra, and they have initiated a discussion with BYD to expedite solutions and are aiming to deliver their order soon, it said in a statement, reported PTI. A spokesperson from the company said that the original schedule was postponed because of a legal battle, reported PTI.

Olectra claimed to have delivered 536 electric buses to BEST, establishing a new standard by providing up to 200 km between charges, which is much more than the national average. Olectra has increased its production capacity by installing new assembly lines in order to fulfil its delivery obligations.

Over 950 electric buses are currently owned by BEST, including 20 double-decker buses from BEST, 340 from Tata Motors, and 50 from Switch Mobility. Olectra provides the remaining buses.