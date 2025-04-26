Mumbai’s Iconic Elphinstone Bridge Closure Postponed Till Monday After Citizens Protest

The demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge, which connects Parel and Prabhadevi areas in Mumbai, has finally been postponed. This decision has been taken by the MMRDA after an aggressive protest by the locals. A meeting has been organized on Monday regarding this bridge and it will be important to see what decision is taken in this meeting.

The Elphinstone Bridge was closed for traffic from 9 pm on Friday. However, after that, local residents took to the streets and protested demanding that the bridge not be demolished. Taking note of this protest, MLA Kalidas Kolambkar reached the protest site and discussed with the locals. He also contacted the Chief Minister's office. After talking to the Chief Minister's personal assistant over the phone, MLA Kolambkar assured that the demolition of this bridge has been postponed and that traffic will continue till Monday. After this assurance, the locals have withdrawn their protest.

Meanwhile, a meeting will be held on Monday regarding the demands of the locals regarding their rehabilitation and it will be important to see whether the government succeeds in finding a solution in this meeting.

What is the alternative route for traffic after the bridge is closed?

After the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge, vehicles going from Dadar East to West and Dadar Market will be able to use the Tilak Bridge. Vehicles going from Parel East to Prabhadevi and Lower Parel will use the Curry Road Bridge. Vehicles going from Parel, Byculla East to Prabhadevi, Worli, Coastal Road and Sea Link will use the Chinchpokli Bridge. Vehicles going from Prabhadevi and Lower Parel West to Parel, Tata Hospital and KEM Hospital will be able to use the Curry Road Bridge between 3 pm and 11 pm.