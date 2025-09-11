Mumbai’s Lakes Near Full Capacity, City’s Water Supply Secured Till Next Monsoon

This year’s heavy monsoon rainfall has significantly raised the water levels in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai. The overall storage has now reached 98% of the total capacity, giving the city a major relief from water shortage concerns. According to civic officials, this stock is more than sufficient to meet Mumbai’s demand until the arrival of the next monsoon. Lakes such as Modak Sagar, Tulsi, and Vihar have already reached their full capacity, while the other reservoirs are also nearing their maximum storage levels.

Among the remaining lakes, Upper Vaitarna and Tansa have recorded 98% storage, Middle Vaitarna stands at 97.40%, and Bhatsa has reached 97.55%. Civic authorities pointed out that Mumbai requires a total reserve of 14.47 lakh million litres by October 1 to ensure smooth water supply throughout the year. With most reservoirs already close to their peak levels, the city is well-prepared to handle water distribution without interruptions. Officials also noted that a well-filled stock at this stage provides long-term security for residents across Mumbai.

At present, the seven lakes together hold 14.18 lakh million litres of water. This figure is marginally lower than the 14.20 lakh million litres recorded during the same period in 2024 but still higher than in 2023, when the reserve stood at 14 lakh million litres. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies about 3,950 million litres of water every day to households and industries across the city. A senior civic official assured that the existing water stock will comfortably meet Mumbai’s requirements for the next 358 days.