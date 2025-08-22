Mumbai's Most Polluted Water Zones Revealed in Shocking BMC Report; Bhendi Bazaar and Bandra East Top the List

In a startling revelation, from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) latest annual environmental report alarming levels of water contamination has been reported from several densely populated areas of Mumbai. Among the worst affected localities are Bhendi Bazar, Masjid Bunder, parts of Bandra East, Santa Cruz, Colaba, and Cuffe Parade, which have been identified as zones with the most polluted water supply. However, areas like Marine Drive, Kalbadevi, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli Park Site, Malwani, and Malad, show zero contamination levels.



For the unversed, Mumbai receives a daily water supply of 3,950 million liters, which is distributed through an extensive network of pipelines. If these pipelines are not regularly maintained or cleaned, the water supply can easily become contaminated. Additionally, during the monsoon season, waterlogging due to floods, illegal pipe connections in slums, leaking pipes, and poor maintenance contribute to the worsening of the situation. To ensure clean water for citizens, water treatment is carried out at the Bhandup facility, where the water quality is monitored regularly before it is distributed. Officials are constantly tracking the quality of water and the potential risks associated with it.



What Defines Contaminated Water?



The BMC collects approximately 150-180 water samples every day and up to 200-250 samples during the monsoon season or in emergencies. These samples are tested for the presence of harmful bacteria like Coliform and E. coli. According to standards, drinking water should be free of these bacteria; otherwise, it is deemed contaminated.



Health Risks of Contaminated Water



Contaminated water is known to cause severe health issues, including diarrheal diseases, gastroenteritis, and infections such as E. coli. It is recommended to boil and filter water before consumption, especially in areas with high contamination. Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad, Associate Professor at JJ Hospital, emphasized the health risks posed by contaminated water. He said, "Contaminated water can lead to stomach infections and diseases like gastro, cholera, and E. coli."



Water Quality Breakdown:



0.46% of Mumbai's water is contaminated.



Key areas with the highest contamination:



Bhendi Bazar, Masjid Bunder – 3.2%



Bandra East – 1.6%



Colaba, Cuffe Parade – 1.5%



Malad, Malwani – 1.0%



Santacruz West, Khargar, Govandi – 0.5%



Mulund, Nahur – 1.0%