Mumbai’s Nair Hospital Receives Late-Night Bomb Threat Email, Police Launch Probe

Mumbai’s Nair Hospital was thrown into a security scare late on Saturday after the dean received a threatening email claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the facility. The mail, which arrived around 11 pm on the dean’s official email address, immediately triggered a red alert within the hospital. Authorities wasted no time and reached out to the Mumbai Police, who quickly cordoned off the premises. Security teams rushed to the spot to ensure patient safety while hospital staff maintained calm among visitors. The incident highlighted the growing trend of threat messages aimed at public institutions in the city.

Police Search Yields No Explosives, Investigation Underway

Following the alert, security personnel and police officers carried out a detailed inspection of the hospital campus. Every ward, corridor, and surrounding area was combed, but no suspicious object was found. Although the threat turned out to be a hoax, police have taken the matter seriously and launched a comprehensive probe to track down the sender. Cyber teams are analyzing the origin of the mail, while investigators are questioning possible suspects. Officials assured that despite the false alarm, vigilance will remain high. The police also emphasized that those behind such fake threats will face strict legal action.

Also Read: Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru to step down

Heightened Security Across City Amid Recent Threats

Investigators continue to pursue all leads related to the threatening email, with security intensified at Nair Hospital and surrounding areas. Additional patrols and surveillance units have been deployed to reassure the public. Police have appealed to citizens to report any unusual activity without hesitation. The incident comes at a time when Mumbai has already been on alert due to multiple threats in recent weeks. Just two days ago, an unknown individual sent a similar email warning of an attack at Mumbai Airport. Authorities registered a case, following standard security protocols, and launched a manhunt for the culprit.