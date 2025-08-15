Mumbai’s Transport Gets Major Boost as Maharashtra Govt Unveils Five Key Infrastructure Projects on Independence Day Eve

Mumbai’s transport infrastructure received a significant upgrade on Independence Day eve, Thursday, with the launch of five key projects by the Maharashtra government. Among them is a distinctive curved cable-stayed bridge extending the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), a new branch of the Kalanagar Flyover, and a pedestrian-cyclist promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road. According to the Hindustan Times, officials believe these developments will improve connectivity, enhance infrastructure durability, and boost commuting efficiency. Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), highlighted that the cable-stayed bridge over the Western Express Highway (WEH) marks the final stage of the SCLR project initiated in 2016.

Unique Bridge to Ease East-West Travel Across Mumbai

The newly opened bridge enables motorists from the eastern suburbs or the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to bypass the heavily congested Kalina junction, providing direct access to the WEH after the Vakola Flyover. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the structure as a “proud achievement,” noting it is South Asia’s first sharp-curve cable-stayed bridge. Speaking during the online inauguration, he said the link will simplify travel between the Eastern and Western Express Highways. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde added that drivers can now journey from Chembur to Dahisar without hitting a single traffic light. However, Fadnavis acknowledged that congestion on the WEH will persist until the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road is complete.

Kalanagar Flyover Expansion to Reduce Junction Congestion

A 340-metre-long extension of the Kalanagar Flyover was also inaugurated, built at a cost of ₹20 crore. This addition will enable vehicles from Dharavi’s T Junction to head towards South Mumbai and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link without navigating the busy Kalanagar intersection. Fadnavis said his earlier administration in 2015–16 had planned to expand the number of access points to BKC. With the launch of the SCLR bridge and this new arm, five out of six planned entry/exit points are now operational. The remaining link, connecting Asian Heart Hospital Road with the Vakola Flyover, is expected to open in December, further improving traffic flow.

Mumbai Coastal Road Promenade Opens for All-Day Access

From this Saturday, motorists will be able to use the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road in South Mumbai 24/7, instead of the earlier 7 am to midnight restriction. The state also unveiled a 5.25-km stretch of the planned 7.5-km coastal promenade, replacing the old Worli Sea Face walkway. The promenade runs from Priyadarshini Park to Haji Ali and from Baroda Palace to Worli. It features four pedestrian underpasses located at Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk, the Worli Dairy School on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Haji Ali junction, and the Akriti parking lot at Bhulabhai Desai Marg, ensuring uninterrupted and safe public access.

Foot Overbridge Boosts Airport Metro Connectivity

In addition to the road network upgrades, a new 100-metre foot overbridge was opened at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, jointly developed by MMRDA and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). This bridge links Lift Entry/Exit A1 at ground level directly to the terminal building, ensuring smoother transit for travellers. Announcing the development on X (formerly Twitter), MMRC stated, “No more rushing through traffic before your flight. From CSMIA–T2 Metro Station to Airport Terminal-2 in just a few steps.” The move is expected to improve passenger convenience and reduce reliance on road-based transport for last-mile airport connectivity.