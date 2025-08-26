Namo Express Trains Begin Special Ganesh Festival Journeys, Devotees Chant ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ at CSMT (Watch Video)

As special trains were announced for the Ganesh Festival across Maharashtra, the devotees are starting their journey by thanking Bappa! A special Namo Express train departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on August 24. Thousands of Lord Ganesh bhakts boarded the train to Konkan. They boarded the train amid the resounding chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya! Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha personally flagged off the train and gave his best wishes to the passengers. The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party helped in preparations for all the services and arrangements this year. Devotees availed this facility and travelled at highly subsidized fares. Over 2,000 passengers have opted for these train services. The fare includes complimentary breakfast and water on board.

While Minister Lodha showed a green flag to the train, he addressed the media at the event. He said that Ganeshotsav has been declared the State Festival of Maharashtra this year under the leadership of the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking about the crowd that showed up to board the trains, he said that the enthusiasm among devotees this year is higher than ever. Hence, Namo Express trains were made available to ensure that no one struggles for tickets.

The special train left CSMT at 11:10 am and the train will halt at Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and Sawantwadi. Getting tickets and travelling to the Konkan region during the Ganesh Festival is often quite challenging for people, as many devotees are travelling on that route. Many drop their travel plans during this time. Hence, the Namo Express trains were introduced, that has brought significant relief to all the travellers on this route. Many people have hailed this initiative of the government.