Nana Patole: Congress will get highest number of seats in 2024 assembly elections

People in five states of the country gave great success to BJP. In big states like Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has been given a clear majority and the Congress has suffered a major defeat.

The BJP was also able to establish power in neighboring Goa. Therefore, BJP leaders, activists and office bearers are celebrating. BJP leaders are also saying that this is the strength of the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, who remained in charge of Goa.

Therefore, many are questioning the Mahavikas Aghadi government. In addition, Congress state president Nana Patole has made a big statement. The Congress party agrees with the people's vote. We will reflect on where we have fallen short and take up the issue with the people again, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole after the election results.

After that, a meeting of senior leaders of the Congress Committee was held in Delhi on Sunday. On the second day after this meeting, Congress state president Nana Patole expressed confidence that the Congress would win the highest number of seats in the 2024 elections. Patole also said that the next Chief Minister will be from the Congress. Patole's statement will now lead to a discussion on coordination in the Mahavikas Aghadi and it will be interesting to see the reaction of the spokespersons or leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi party.