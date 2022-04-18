Narayan Rane: Construction near Matoshri also illegal, but MVA can't dare to take action there

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is likely to demolis the bungalow of Union Minister Narayan Rane. Speaking on this, Narayan Rane said that the notice sent by the corporation has been sent out of revenge. 90% of construction in Mumbai is illegal. Many constructions near Matoshri are also illegal. Behram Pada near Matoshri is completely illegal. However, the government does not have the courage to get involved there, said Rane.

Meanwhile, Rane's application for regularization of construction at Juhu's Adhish Bungalow has been rejected by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and he has been given a deadline of 15 days to re-submit the appropriate documents. Failure to do so may result in action being taken against his bungalow after 15 days. Speaking on this, Narayan Rane said, "I have entered my house after getting all the official permission. There was nothing illegal about that. We have also applied to regularize it. But this is politics. Not legal action. The Municipal Commissioner sees only one house of mine. Elsewhere, they cover their eyes. The Chief Minister as well. "This is an act of revenge. There is democracy in India and I believe in the justice system."