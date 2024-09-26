Navaratri 2024: MSEDCL, BEST, Adani, Tata Power to Offer Subsidised Power to Pandals; Connections Available Within 48 Hours of Application

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), BEST, Adani, and Tata Power have announced their decision to offer electricity at subsidized rates to public Navaratri festival mandals across the state, including Mumbai. The power companies have also urged the mandals to implement all necessary safety precautions during the festivities.

Adani Electricity has streamlined the process for obtaining temporary power connections for pandals, allowing organizers to receive a connection within 48 hours of applying. To do so, they can visit the website and access the temporary power connection link under the New Connection section. Adani has standby teams ready for connection setups, with rapid response teams deployed at strategic locations to manage any emergencies.

Precautions for Safe Electricity Use in Pandals: