Navaratri 2024: MSEDCL, BEST, Adani, Tata Power to Offer Subsidised Power to Pandals; Connections Available Within 48 Hours of Application
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2024 10:53 AM2024-09-26T10:53:58+5:302024-09-26T10:56:46+5:30
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), BEST, Adani, and Tata Power have announced their decision to offer electricity at subsidized rates to public Navaratri festival mandals across the state, including Mumbai. The power companies have also urged the mandals to implement all necessary safety precautions during the festivities.
Adani Electricity has streamlined the process for obtaining temporary power connections for pandals, allowing organizers to receive a connection within 48 hours of applying. To do so, they can visit the website and access the temporary power connection link under the New Connection section. Adani has standby teams ready for connection setups, with rapid response teams deployed at strategic locations to manage any emergencies.
Precautions for Safe Electricity Use in Pandals:
- Authorized Access: Only authorized personnel should be allowed to enter the meter cabin, and the wiring should be properly installed.
- Approved Equipment: Ensure that only approved wires and switches are used for all power connections.
- Emergency Power Shutdown: Designate a single point for power shutdowns in case of an emergency.
- Approved Wiring Tapes: Use only approved tapes for securing wiring.
- Access Control: Restrict access to the meter cabin and connection area until necessary.
- Load Management: Ensure the pandal’s power load matches the sanctioned power capacity.
- Proper Earthing: The neutral should be correctly set, and the meter cabin must have proper earthing.
- Three-Pin Plug Use: Always use a three-pin plug for extension connections.
- Fire Safety: Firefighting equipment should be placed near the meter cabin for safety.