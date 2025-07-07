Naveen Patnaik Health Update: Former Odisha CM Discharged from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after recovering from a medical procedure. The Biju Janata Dal president is expected to return to the state soon.

Former Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik discharged today from Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. pic.twitter.com/0h7qBOI66b — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

According to the media reports, Patnaik underwent treatment for cervical arthritis on June 22. The surgery was performed by Dr S Rajasekaran from Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. Dr Panda, who is a noted cardiac surgeon and chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, was appointed as Patnaik’s attending physician before the procedure.

Leaders and citizens across the country had wished him a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi were among those who sent their best wishes during Patnaik’s treatment.