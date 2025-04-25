Navi Mumbai International Airport Will Be Country's First to Have Water Taxi Services, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the first in the country to have water taxi facilities. Speaking at a review meeting of the state-run planning authority CIDCO, the CM also said that "multi-modal transport connectivity" must be established at the airport.

A water taxi facility should be provided to this airport. This will be the first international airport in the country to have such a facility. Good parking facilities should be available along with aircraft repair facilities. Road, rail, metro and water transport connectivity works to the airport should be completed on time," Fadnavis said.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a review meeting with 'CIDCO regarding key projects in Navi Mumbai'

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली 'नवी मुंबईतील सिडकोच्या महत्त्वपूर्ण प्रकल्पांबाबत' आढावा बैठक

🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनकी अध्यक्षता में 'नवी मुंबई के… pic.twitter.com/PhgH59AYWJ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 24, 2025

"A multi-modal transport system should be created from the metro station to the airport. Care should be taken to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience in this regard. The work being carried out through CIDCO should be completed within the prescribed time limit," he added.

The CM also stated that those working in the field of housing and housing construction should be of high quality. "A time limit should also be set in this regard. CIDCO should take the initiative and take action to provide houses to citizens at affordable prices," he said.