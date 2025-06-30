Navi Mumbai: Man Lives with Human Waste in Flat for 3 Years After Losing Entire Family

In Navi Mumbai, a 55-year-old man locked himself up at his flat for three years, was rescued by an NGO. He was in depression after his parents and brother died. He made contact with the outside world through online food orders. The man grappling with loneliness was identified as Anup Kumar Nair. This case came to light when social workers from the Social Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) received a distress call about Nair’s condition, and then they rushed to his flat, reported TOI. He was residing at Gharkool CHS, Sector 24. The social workers somehow managed to enter his messy apartment.

Nair, who reportedly stayed alone in a flat filled with human waste, was a former computer programmer. As per the TOI report, his mother, Poonam Nair, was working at the telecommunications branch of the Indian Air Force, and his father, VP Kutty Krishnan Nair, was working at Tata Hospital in Mumbai. Both his parents died in the past six years, and his brother died by committing suicide in the last 20 years. This pushed Anup into a deep depression, causing him to avoid leaving his flat, said SEAL Pastor KM Philip.

Philip said to TOI that they were surprised to discover that Nair would only sleep on a chair that was kept in the living room because it appeared that someone had taken away the majority of the furniture from his house. He also has a leg infection that needs to be treated right away. Several of his relatives attempted to get in touch with him after his parents passed away, but Nair doesn't appear to trust anyone. He is presently staying at the Panvel SEAL Ashram.

When Anup was rescued and taken to Panvel, he said, “I don’t have any friends at present, and my parents and brother died. Due to my poor health, I cannot find a new job.”

Loneliness and mental discomfort are common reactions to losing a loved one. This grieving can sometimes develop into depression, which leaves one feeling useless and powerless. A person's inclination to socially isolate themselves worsens the depression.