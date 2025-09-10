Navy Nagar Security Breach Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Two in Telangana for Stealing INSAS Rifle, 40 Live Rounds

A major security scare in Navy Nagar, Colaba, has been resolved after the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two men who duped an Agneeveer sailor and stole his INSAS rifle along with 40 live rounds. The accused were traced to Asifabad district of Telangana, where they were taken into custody.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rakesh Dubla and Umesh Dubla, both belonging to the same village. Police said the duo was brought to Mumbai on transit remand, and the stolen rifle and all 40 cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

The incident occurred on the night of 6th September when one of the accused, dressed in a naval uniform, entered the restricted Navy Nagar area. He approached a sailor on duty, posed as his reliever, and took charge of the rifle and magazines. After leaving the post, he threw the weapon outside the compound, where his accomplice was waiting. The second accused picked it up, and together they fled to Telangana.

The matter was reported immediately, triggering a joint search operation by Navy officials and Mumbai Police.

Indian Navy’s Statement:

“Loss of a rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post was reported on the night of 06 Sep 25 in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai. A junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties, indicating that he had been sent to do the same. Later, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing from his post along with the rifle and ammunition.

An extensive search operation is underway to recover the lost items, in coordination with Mumbai Police. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident. The case is also under investigation by other Government agencies and the Indian Navy is extending all necessary assistance to this effort.”

Investigation Status: With the arrest of the two accused and recovery of the stolen weapon and ammunition, officials said the probe will now focus on how the men managed to breach security in a high-security defence zone. The Board of Inquiry constituted by the Navy is also examining lapses that enabled the theft.