Nawab Malik was not immediately released, the High Court gave ED time to file reply

Mumbai: The ED, which is probing the financial misconduct of the notorious Don Dawood Ibrahim, has also registered a case against the state's Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik under the PMLA Act. Nawab Malik had filed a petition in the high court seeking quashing of the case and revocation of the ED custody granted by the special PMLA court. The matter was heard today and the High Court adjourned the hearing. The ED has been given till March 7 to file reply.

Nawab Malik has been remanded in ED custody till March 3. Claiming that the cell was illegal, Malik requested the High Court to order his immediate release. But Malik will not be released immediately. Nawab Malik has not received any immediate relief from the ED's action. The ED had sought time from the High Court to respond to Nawab Malik's plea. Nawab Malik's petition will now be heard in the High Court on Monday.