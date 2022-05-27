NCB gives 'clean chit' to Aryan Khan in drugs case

Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave clean chit to Aryan Khan in the Cordelia Cruise drugs case. NCB has filed a chargesheet in Mumbai Sessions Court, but Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit due to lack of evidence.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had conducted raid on the Cordelia Cruise ship last October. Aryan Khan and around 19 others were nabbed in the drug case.

Khan was placed under arrest by the NCB team on October 3. After interrogation, he was remanded to judicial custody. His first bail was dismissed by the trial court. Later, Khan through his counsel, approached Bombay High Court which granted him bail on October 28. Due to legal procedures, he was freed from the jail on October 30.