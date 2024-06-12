NDA Suffered Losses in Some Places Because of False Narratives, Says CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video)

Speaking at an event of the Western Indian Group of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde addressed the abysmal performance of the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections. While he praised PM Modi for his decision-making in the past 10 years, Shinde said that some 'false narratives' led to their losses in the elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "... We had to suffer losses in some places because a false narrative was set up against us... Because of the '400 paar' slogan, people began doubting us and believing in the false narratives... PM Narendra Modi has dedicated… pic.twitter.com/LpWw6JEhb5 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

"PM Modi took so many decisions in the past 10 years which couldn't be taken in the previous 60 years. But, because of some false narratives being spread, we suffered losses in some places...People were misled into believing the false narratives of the constitution being changed. But the '400 paar' number caused even more disbelief. But the Prime Minister is a man who serves the country. Who is the PM who worked for 10 years without taking a holiday? His name is Narendra Modi."

Responding to his comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that the BJP suffered the loss in Maharashtra because of Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. "Eknath Shinde has won 7 seats through the power of money and the police... '400 paar' slogan was given by Narendra Modi. Do they have the courage to go and tell him that this slogan was wrong?...", Raut said.