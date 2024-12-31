New Year 2025: Mumbai to Goa Travel Costs Skyrocket as Tourists Flock for Celebrations

Private bus operators have raised fares for routes to Konkan and Goa, capitalizing on the surge of tourists eager to celebrate the New Year at the beaches. On Monday, the cost of a private bus ride from Mumbai to Goa surged, reaching between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per seat, rivaling the fares to Delhi. This price hike has placed a financial strain on passengers who were traveling for the holiday season.

Bookings for popular trains like Konkan Kanya, Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Jan Shatabdi on the Mumbai-Goa route were filled two months ago, and plane tickets are either unavailable or priced double. With limited options for those without personal vehicles, passengers turned to private buses. The price of an AC sleeper train ticket from Mumbai to Goa, typically between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, now exceeds the cost of a third AC ticket from Mumbai to Delhi. "I wanted to go to Devgarh in my village, but the ticket rates are five times higher," said passenger Rupesh Lad.

Also Read| Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Trains to Operate on Central, Western and Harbour Lines for New Year's Eve; Check Timings.

Rising Travel Costs from Mumbai

Mumbai to Goa: General ticket prices, which used to range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000, have now increased to Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar: The fare has risen from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.

Mumbai to Lonavala: Prices have surged from Rs 600 to Rs 2,500.

Mumbai to Vaibhavwadi: Ticket prices range between Rs 900 to Rs 1,200.

Mumbai to Guhagar: Fares have climbed from Rs 700 to Rs 1,500.

Mumbai to Chiplun: General fares have increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000.

Mumbai to Sawantwadi: Prices now range from Rs 900 to Rs 3,000.