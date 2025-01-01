New Year 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Penalises 17,800 Motorists, Rs 89 Lakh Fines Collected

Mumbai traffic police penalised 17,800 motorists and collected Rs 89.19 lakh as a fine for the violation of road rules during the New Year 2025 celebrations in Maharashtra's capital city, reported news agency PTI. The police conducted the drive from New Year's Eve till the early hours of Wednesday, January 1.

Action was taken against people indulging in drunk driving, causing obstruction to the free flow of traffic, riding motorbikes without wearing helmets, jumping signals and entering one-way roads, the traffic police official told PTI.

Mumbai Police Checking Motorists

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Security tightened in Mumbai city as people celebrate and welcome the New Year 2025.



(Visuals from Eastern Express Highway) pic.twitter.com/TKcGr4ofmq — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Motorists were also fined for speed violations, driving four-wheelers without wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving. The traffic police collected Rs 89,19,750 as fines via e-challan from the traffic norm violators, the official said.

Mumbai Police Conduct a Special Drive To Promote Road Safety and Avoid Drinking and Driving on the Occasion of New Year 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Mumbai police conduct a special drive to promote road safety and avoid drinking and driving on the occasion of New Year 2025 pic.twitter.com/r14sb7oQLN — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

A large number of people assembled at prominent places in Mumbai, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand and Juhu Chowpatty, to celebrate the New Year. Security was tightened at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident.