No Platform Tickets at These Railway Stations from October 15 to Prevent Overcrowding During Festivals

Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Western Railway (WR) has temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at its four major stations to avoid overcrowding. The restriction on the platform ticket sale will be in effect from October 15 to 31 at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, and Vapi, Udhna and Surat stations in Gujarat, a WR release said on Monday.

Notably, during the festive travel season in October last year, nine passengers were injured in a stampede after rushing to board a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai.

The move to restrict the sale of platform tickets aims to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety within station premises amid the anticipated festive rush, WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said.

Exemptions will be allowed in genuine cases, such as for individuals assisting senior citizens, women passengers, divyanjan (specially-abled), illiterate persons, or those requiring special care, the release said.

The WR has also appealed to passengers to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the railway staff in the interest of safe and orderly crowd management.