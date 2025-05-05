No Water Cuts for Mumbai Till July 2025 As BMC Assures Full Supply Despite Rising Temperature

Mumbai: Despite rising temperatures and declining water levels in the dams supplying Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assured residents that the city’s water supply will remain unaffected. The Maharashtra government has allocated water from the ‘Contingency Reserve,’ ensuring an adequate supply until July 31, 2025.

The assurance came after a high-level meeting today at the BMC headquarters, chaired by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, Hydraulic Engineer Purushottam Malvade, and other senior officials reviewed the water stock and future supply plans.

As of this morning, Mumbai’s reservoirs hold 22.66% of their total capacity. The state government has approved the release of additional water from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams, providing a critical buffer for the city’s needs.

“There is no need for water cuts at present,” the BMC administration confirmed in an official statement, adding that it is coordinating closely with the Meteorological Department to monitor monsoon forecasts and will make future decisions accordingly.

While the city is in no immediate danger of water shortage, the BMC has urged citizens to use water judiciously and support conservation efforts.