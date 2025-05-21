Online Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Pimp Arrested From Andheri, Woman Rescued

The Amboli Police have busted an online sex racket operating in the Andheri area and arrested a 28-year-old pimp involved in the illegal trade. One woman was also rescued during the operation and later sent to a private rescue centre in Kandivali after a medical examination.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sarfaraz alias Mohammad Gulab Phoolbabu Shaikh. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

According to the police, Sarfaraz, a resident of Versova in Andheri, was running an online sex racket and used to supply young women to customers at various hotels, lodges, and guest houses as per demand. The entire operation was managed through mobile phones and messaging apps.

Acting on a tip-off, the Amboli Police initiated a trap with the help of a decoy customer who contacted Sarfaraz and demanded escorts. Sarfaraz sent several photographs of women over WhatsApp, from which the decoy selected one. The financial transaction for the service was also finalised over a phone call.

Sarfaraz was then asked to bring the woman to a hotel located on Veera Desai Road in Andheri. Late on Saturday night, he arrived at the hotel with a woman. While negotiating the deal with the decoy customer, the police intervened and took him into custody for interrogation.

During the operation, a 30-year-old woman was rescued. She revealed during questioning that Sarfaraz had brought her to the hotel for prostitution.

Following the incident, the Amboli Police registered a case against Sarfaraz under relevant BNS sections and the PITA Act. He was arrested immediately after the FIR was lodged.