Online Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Man Arrested, Woman Rescued in Sakinaka

The Sakinaka Police have arrested a man accused of running an online sex racket in the city. The accused has been identified as Naresh Varun Yadav. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and is currently in police custody.

During the operation, the police rescued a young woman, who has now been sent to a women’s rehabilitation centre in Mankhurd.

According to police, Yadav, a resident of Sakinaka, was operating the sex racket online. After receiving contacts over mobile, he used to send women to various hotels, guest houses, and lodges across the city for prostitution. Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a decoy operation with the help of a fake customer.

The fake customer contacted Yadav and requested him to send a woman to a hotel on Saki Vihar Road in Sakinaka. The financial negotiations were carried out over mobile phone. Once the deal was finalised, Yadav promised to send a woman to the hotel.

On Wednesday evening, as agreed, Yadav sent a young woman to the location. Once she entered the hotel room, the decoy customer handed her ₹3,000. Immediately after, the police team raided the spot and took the woman into custody. Following a medical examination, she was shifted to the Mankhurd women’s home.

Although Yadav was not present at the hotel during the raid, police traced him through his call records and arrested him from his residence.

Investigations further revealed that the woman was in touch with another pimp, who used to bring her customers. On the day of the incident, she was sent to the Sakinaka hotel on the instructions of Yadav.