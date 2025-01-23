Only CNG and Electric Vehicles to be Allowed in Mumbai

The state government has established an expert committee to examine and recommend measures to restrict the use of petrol and diesel vehicles in metropolitan areas, allowing only CNG and electric vehicles. The committee, chaired by former IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Srivastava, will submit its report to the government within three months.

This decision follows the serious concerns raised by the Mumbai High Court regarding the growing traffic congestion and pollution in the city, prompted by a suo-motu petition. In response, the state government has formed the committee to address these issues.

Members of the committee will include the state’s transport commissioner, deputy police commissioner of the traffic department, managing director of Mahanagar Gas, project director of Mahavitaran, and the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The Deputy Transport Commissioner, Enforcement-1, Maharashtra State, will serve as the committee’s member secretary.

