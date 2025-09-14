Operation Deep Manifest: DRI Mumbai Seizes Pakistani-Origin Goods Worth ₹12 Crore

Under the ongoing crackdown named Operation Deep Manifest, Mumbai’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 800 metric tonnes of goods originating from Pakistan, with an estimated value of ₹12 crore. The operation exposed attempts by three Indian importers who were illegally bringing in Pakistani cosmetics and dry dates, despite the government’s complete ban on such imports. Acting swiftly, DRI Mumbai intercepted 28 containers loaded with these prohibited goods and arrested two individuals involved in the smuggling network. This large-scale seizure marks another major blow to those attempting to bypass trade restrictions, reported Times Now.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, the Indian government imposed a strict ban on the direct or indirect import of Pakistani goods from May 2, 2025. In response, DRI launched Operation Deep Manifest to track and prevent the entry of such items into Indian markets. The latest seizures were made at Navi Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva Port, where the goods were falsely declared as originating from the United Arab Emirates. Investigations confirmed that these consignments were actually routed through Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port but had been shipped out of Pakistan, reported Times Now.

The probe revealed the smuggling network’s modus operandi, which involved creating fake invoices and misdeclarations to conceal the goods’ origin. A Dubai-based Indian supplier was identified as a key link in the dry dates racket, responsible for channeling consignments from Pakistan under fabricated documents. He was arrested for facilitating the transshipment and disguising the trade trail. Financial flows were also manipulated through him, linking Indian buyers and Pakistani sellers. Similarly, in the cosmetics case, a customs broker was apprehended for misdeclaring consignments and helping importers bypass regulatory checks, reported Times Now.

Notably, this is not the first major catch under Operation Deep Manifest. In July, DRI Mumbai seized 39 containers holding over 1,115 metric tonnes of Pakistani-origin goods worth nearly ₹9 crore, leading to the arrest of the importer behind the illicit operations. Despite the government’s stern measures, some traders continue to exploit loopholes by falsifying documents and hiding the true source of imports. Authorities stress that such attempts will be dealt with firmly to safeguard national interests and ensure strict compliance with the ban, reported Times Now.