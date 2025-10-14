Palghar: Alert Passenger Saves Woman Who Fell While Boarding Moving Mumbai Local Train; CCTV Video Emerges

A likely train accident was averted at Palghar local railway station when a woman fell between the train and the platform while attempting to board a moving local train from Virar to Dahanu. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and emerged on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred on Palghar station when a woman was trying to catch a moving local train. However, another fellow passenger at the platform quickly pulled the woman away from the running train, and the woman narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal accident.

According to CCTV footage, the woman tried to board the train after it had already started moving. She reportedly lost her balance and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train. Reacting swiftly, a young man standing nearby pulled her back to safety within seconds.

However, the time and date of the incident are not known to LokmatTimes.com.