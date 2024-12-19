Palghar Hit-and-Run: 14-Year-Old Girl Killed by Speeding Bike While Returning from School in Vasai

In another hit-and-run accident case, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was killed after she was knocked down by a speeding bike in Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 18.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 on Wednesday when she was returning home from school, an official told news agency PTI, adding that the biker fled after the accident without offering help. According to the information, the girl was walking towards a bus stop after school to catch the bus.

The victim, identified as Shaista Imran Shah, was a class 9 student at an Urdu-medium school in Vasai (West). Her school was a short distance from where the accident occurred.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by local people, where she was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the biker.