Palghar Hit-and-Run: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding Scorpio Rams Into His Bike (Watch Video)

In Palghar district, Maharashtra, a tragic hit-and-run accident claimed the life of 29-year-old Sagar Gajanan Patil. On Friday, a speeding Mahindra Scorpio collided with Patil's motorcycle in Manor, killing him instantly. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. The police have since seized the abandoned car and arrested Sachin Suravase, identified as the driver. However, Patil's family alleges that Suravase is being used to protect the vehicle's owner and has refused to accept the victim's body until the case is properly filed.

In a separate incident last week, a 45-year-old professor was killed in Palghar. Atmaja Kasat, an English professor, was struck by a speeding Toyota Fortuner while walking home from her college in Gokul Township, Virar West, around 5 pm. Kasat sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Virar, where she died later that night. Known for her active social media presence, Kasat's death has drawn significant attention.

The driver of the Toyota Fortuner, Shubham Patil (24), was detained and arrested by the Arnala Sagari Police. A medical test revealed that Patil was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigations are ongoing. In recent months, there have been multiple similar incidents in Maharashtra. Last month, a 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena leader, Mihir Shah, ran over an elderly woman with his BMW in Mumbai while drunk. Additionally, in May, a minor son of a Pune realtor ran over two techies with his Porsche during a late-night drive, also allegedly while intoxicated.

