'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman on Way to AP Dhillon Concert Alleges Threats by Auto Driver in Bandra (Watch Video)

What was intended to be a night of music and celebration turned into a “scary experience” for Mumbai-based content creator Tina Soni. The influencer, who has more than 41,000 followers on Instagram, recounted a disturbing incident she faced while travelling to AP Dhillon’s concert on Friday, December 26. Tina later shared her ordeal on social media, explaining how an ordinary commute became frightening within minutes. Her account has since drawn attention online, sparking conversations around women’s safety and public apathy in the city, especially during late-night travel for events and concerts.

‘Mumbai is not safe’

Tina and a friend had hired an auto-rickshaw from Bandra station to reach the Jio Convention Centre for the concert. In a video titled “Mumbai is not safe,” she described how the situation escalated unexpectedly mid-journey. “What was supposed to be an exciting night turned into a really scary experience,” she said. According to Tina, the auto driver suddenly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road and ordered them to get down, accusing the women of speaking loudly, leaving them confused and alarmed by his sudden behaviour.

The situation worsened when the driver demanded immediate payment despite not completing the ride. Tina explained that when they calmly told him they would pay after reaching their destination, his behaviour became aggressive. She alleged that he began abusing and threatening them, saying he would beat them and call others to harm them. The women felt unsafe as the confrontation continued on a busy road, with the driver refusing to listen and repeatedly intimidating them over the fare and their alleged behaviour during the ride.

‘Patak patak ke marunga’

“When I started recording for my own safety, he drove the auto towards me,” Tina revealed, adding that the driver returned shortly after to threaten them again before fleeing, even though traffic police were present nearby. In the video, the driver can be heard using abusive language, including the threat, “Patak patak ke marunga.” The women immediately approached the police, submitted video evidence, and filed a formal complaint. In a follow-up post, Tina expressed shock at the lack of public intervention, saying, “This happened in Bandra, Mumbai—one of the busiest areas. Yet, no one came forward to help us,” adding that the silence was more disturbing than the incident itself.