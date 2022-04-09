'People who attacked Sharad Pawar's house were not ST employees': Sanjay Raut

NCP President Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai was attacked by ST workers. The protesters had hurled stones and chappals at his house. Its repercussions are being felt across the state. The attack is being protested by various leaders. Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made a sensational claim regarding the attack on Pawar's residence. Raut has claimed that there were no ST employees who attacked Sharad Pawar's house. "The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence was not an agitation. It was a conspiracy. The attackers were not ST workers. Maharashtra has never seen such an agitation till date. Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with ST agitation. The Home Minister should find out that some unsatisfied souls are conspiring to disturb Maharashtra, "said Sanjay Raut.

"Sharad Pawar is an experienced leader of the country and everyone knows who is working to uplift the ST workers. Everyone knows who is behind the whole incident. But there is no such culture of politics in Maharashtra. You are carrying out such attacks today", said Sanjay Raut. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has now reached Silver Oak to meet Sharad Pawar. The two leaders are expected to discuss the issue of yesterday's attack. Speaking to media after Pawar's visit, Raut slammed the BJP. "Where will you pay for the sin of attacking Pawar's house? It is the culmination of the opposition's strength. Everybody knows who is supporting Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte. Sadavarte is being funded to speak against Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, "said Sanjay Raut.