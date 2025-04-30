PM Modi Might Inaugurate BKC-Worli Stretch Of Mumbai Metro Line 3 On May 1

Mumbai Metro Line 3’s phase 2A and the Final stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway are two major infrastructure projects of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour to Mumbai on May 1 and may inaugurate these projects. Once these projects become operational, they will benefit many commuters on a regular basis. PM Modi will be visiting Mumbai mainly to inaugurate the World Audio and Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), being held at Jio World Centre, BKC. WAVES is a four-day event that aims to bring together all segments of the media and entertainment sector, reported PTI.

Mumbai Metro - Aqua Line Phase 2A:

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspected the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aacharya Atre Chowk stretch of this metro line. This is an underground Metro stretch. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is waiting for CRMS’s clearance certificate. Once the CRMS issues a certificate, this line will be open to the public. Phase 2 of Metro Line 3 passes through:

- Dharavi,

- Sheetla Devi Temple,

- Dadar,

- Siddhivinayak,

- Worli,

- Acharya Atre Chowk.

Samruddhi Mahamarg:

The last section of the 701-kilometre Samruddhi Expressway will make the entire path available to traffic. The last 76 kilometres of the Samruddhi Expressway, which runs from Igatpuri to Amane, Thane, has been constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The nation's most advanced highway will be completely accessible to cars once it is opened.

625 kilometres of the 701-kilometer Mumbai-Nagpur highway is now open. Now that this last section has been added, cars can travel from Mumbai to Nagpur in eight hours.

This segment of the expressway is quite an important one because it includes five tunnels spanning 11 km. India's longest and widest tunnel spanning 7.8 km is built in this phase. With this stretch being operation journey from Igatpuri to Kasara will now just take 8 minutes.