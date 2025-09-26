PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport During October 8–9 Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on October 8 and 9 for the FinTech Conference 2025, during which he will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the Mumbai Metro-3 project. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, September 26, informed the media that a proposal has been sent to name the Navi Mumbai airport after Indian Lawyer, politician & social activist DB Patil.

CM Fadnavis met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi today and apprised him of the heavy rains, floods, and the losses suffered by farmers in Maharashtra. He also submitted a memorandum seeking substantial assistance from the Centre. The Prime Minister assured him that the Union government would firmly stand behind Maharashtra’s farmers.

In addition, the Chief Minister had detailed discussions with the Prime Minister on the state’s defence corridor projects, concessions for steel production in Gadchiroli, transfer of land belonging to the Airports Authority of India at Dahisar, and steps being taken by the state government to improve ease of doing business.

Gadchiroli Steel City

Large-scale investments are flowing into the proposed Steel City in Gadchiroli, which is an aspirational district. CM Fadnavis requested the Prime Minister to grant area limit concessions to Maharashtra State Mining Corporation. Gadchiroli has immense potential for steel production, which will be “green steel.” This steel will be available at a price even lower than China’s. Investments worth more than ₹1 lakh crore have already come into Gadchiroli. The district, once made free of Naxal influence, will open up vast opportunities for development.

Three Defence Corridors

Maharashtra is emerging as a strong partner in the defence and space sectors. The state houses 10 ordnance factories and accounts for 30% of India’s total production of arms and ammunition. Maharashtra is therefore a suitable region for defence corridors. CM Fadnavis gave a detailed presentation to PM Modi regarding three proposed corridors.

The first corridor will cover Pune, Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The second will include Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur and Savner.

The third will cover Nashik and Dhule.

These corridors will attract huge investments and generate large-scale employment. The state government has already signed MoUs worth Rs 60,000 crore in this regard, and the CM urged the PM to grant approval.

Transfer of Land at Dahisar

A 58-acre plot of land in Dahisar East belongs to the Airports Authority of India. Earlier, a decision had been taken to transfer it to MMRDA for a Metro car shed, but the authority later withdrew due to design changes. Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought the land.

Currently, the presence of an HF receiving station has stalled development in the area. If transferred, the land can be put to public use and development purposes, and issues relating to building height restrictions will also be resolved. The CM therefore requested that the land be handed over to BMC.