Police Busts Chaddi-Baniyan Gang After Burglary Cases Reported in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 1, 2025 16:48 IST2025-08-01T16:47:52+5:302025-08-01T16:48:45+5:30
Multiple theft cases reported across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Navi Mumbai and Thane, prompted the police to launch a coordinated operation that led to the busting of the infamous Chaddi-Baniyan Gang. Law enforcement agencies arrested two suspects using a strategic plan involving a water tanker.
The Chaddi-Baniyan Gang had created fear among residents in parts of Mumbai and its surrounding districts due to their robbery methods. The gang would often rent a house and travel through alternative routes during their heists, making it difficult for authorities to trace them.
During the investigation, police learned that a relative of one gang member was lodged in Yerwada Jail. This clue led them to a chawl in Sabe village, where the gang was believed to be hiding.
To gather intelligence and build trust within the local community, investigators devised a plan involving the delivery of drinking water via a tanker. Once the suspected house was identified, police cordoned off the area and apprehended the suspects.
The two arrested members of the Chaddi-Baniyan Gang have been identified as Shahaji Pawar and Ankush Pawar, both from Dharashiv district in Maharashtra, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.