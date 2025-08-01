Police Busts Chaddi-Baniyan Gang After Burglary Cases Reported in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane

Multiple theft cases reported across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Navi Mumbai and Thane, prompted the police to launch a coordinated operation that led to the busting of the infamous Chaddi-Baniyan Gang. Law enforcement agencies arrested two suspects using a strategic plan involving a water tanker.

The Chaddi-Baniyan Gang had created fear among residents in parts of Mumbai and its surrounding districts due to their robbery methods. The gang would often rent a house and travel through alternative routes during their heists, making it difficult for authorities to trace them.

During the investigation, police learned that a relative of one gang member was lodged in Yerwada Jail. This clue led them to a chawl in Sabe village, where the gang was believed to be hiding.

To gather intelligence and build trust within the local community, investigators devised a plan involving the delivery of drinking water via a tanker. Once the suspected house was identified, police cordoned off the area and apprehended the suspects.

The two arrested members of the Chaddi-Baniyan Gang have been identified as Shahaji Pawar and Ankush Pawar, both from Dharashiv district in Maharashtra, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.