Police Constable Murdered, Body Buried Inside House in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking and sensational incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where a police constable was allegedly murdered and his body buried inside his own house. Police suspect that family members of the deceased may be involved in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Nanasaheb Ramji Divekar (47), a resident of Balhegaon village in Vaijapur taluka, who was serving at the Devgaon Rangari Police Station.

According to police sources, Divekar had been missing for the past two days after failing to report for duty. His relatives and fellow policemen were searching for him, but no clues were found, leading to growing concern among family members and colleagues.

On Sunday, police received information about suspicious circumstances at Divekar’s ancestral house in Balhegaon. Acting on the tip-off, officers from Shiur Police Station rushed to the spot. During a search, a pit was dug inside the house premises, where Divekar’s body was found buried.

The manner in which the body was concealed indicates that the murder was premeditated. Senior police officials immediately reached the spot after the incident came to light. Following the panchnama, the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident has caused a major stir within the district police force, as the victim himself was a serving police constable. Police are probing the exact motive behind the murder, the time and manner of the crime, and the involvement of the accused.

Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the scene, followed by Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Rathod, who personally inspected the spot. The Local Crime Branch has also launched an in-depth investigation. A sniffer dog squad has been deployed at the crime scene to gather further evidence.

Police sources confirmed that three suspects have been taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation is underway.