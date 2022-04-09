Police was aware about attack on Sharad Pawar's house, says FIR

While the Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition have targeted the police for attacking the house of NCP President Sharad Pawar, now different information has come to light from the FIR. The FIR states that the police were already aware of the attack. So the whole incident is likely to take a different turn. It is mentioned in the FIR that the police had an idea about the attack on Sharad Pawar's house.

It has now come to light that security was deployed at Pawar's house as they had an idea of the attack. ST workers are protesting in Azad Maidan for various demands. According to the FIR, the ST workers had planned to stage agitation at the residences of leaders, MPs, MLAs and ministers of various political parties.

In connection with the confidential information, proper security was deployed at the Silver Oak Estate, the residence of NCP President Sharad Pawar in Gavdevi Police Thane limits, the police said in the FIR. It is clear from the FIR that the agitating ST employee had already planned to protest outside Pawar's house. Due to the provocation given by the lawyer of ST workers Gunratna Sadavarte, on April 8, people gathered illegally at Silver Oak. Employees were barred from entering Silver Oak as it was private property. While the police were carrying out government duties, ST workers threw chappals and stone on Pawar's house. According to the FIR, a policeman was injured in the incident.