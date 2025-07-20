Green Tribunal Orders Joint Inspection and Cleanup Plan

The National Green Tribunal’s Principal Bench in New Delhi has ordered the setting up of a joint inspection in response to a letter highlighting the ongoing destruction of Mumbai's Powai Lake due to official neglect. The Tribunal has also issued notices to key authorities including the Maharashtra Government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra State Wetland Authority, and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.



Green Tribunal Takes Action Based on Citizen Appeal

Dr. Rakesh Bakshi, Member of the DK Flag Foundation, raised substantial environmental concerns in his letter, which led the Bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr. Afroz Ahmad to convert it into an Original Application. The case has now been transferred to the NGT’s Western Zonal Bench in Pune. This move has come as a significant boost for the ongoing efforts of residents and environmental groups who are actively campaigning to prevent the degeneration of Powai Lake. One of the most alarming issues highlighted is the flow of 18 million litres of untreated sewage into the lake daily, contributing to its steady decline.



BMC's Sewer Diversion Plan and Urgency for Swift Action

The BMC has already floated tenders for diverting the sewer lines and setting up sewage treatment plants. B N Kumar, director of the NatConnect Foundation, has called for speeding up the process through a time-bound action plan to address the critical condition of the lake. Dr. Bakshi’s letter to the NGT highlighted additional alarming facts about the lake’s deteriorating condition. Over 80% of the lake’s surface is currently engulfed by invasive water hyacinths, which are rapidly depleting oxygen levels and endangering aquatic life, including the crocodile population. The untreated sewage entering the lake daily is turning the water toxic beyond permissible limits, causing severe harm to its biodiversity.



Pollution from Festivals and Human Activities

The pollution issue is further exacerbated by the impact of human activities, particularly during festivals. Large amounts of gypsum and other harmful materials have been dumped into the lake, polluting the water and worsening the situation. Dr. Bakshi also pointed out that despite media reports highlighting the lake's deteriorating health, authorities have failed to take meaningful action, leading to further degradation of this important wetland. In his urgent appeal, "Save Powai Lake – A Dying Natural Heritage," Dr. Bakshi urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent the lake's complete destruction.



Joint Committee to Visit Powai Lake Site

The Principal Bench, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has ordered the formation of a joint committee. The committee will consist of officers from the Central Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and Maharashtra State Wetland Authority. The committee is expected to meet within two weeks, visit the lake, and look into the grievances raised by Dr. Bakshi.



The committee will also involve the applicant and representatives from concerned project proponents to verify the current status of the lake. Following the inspection, the committee is tasked with submitting a report outlining appropriate remedial actions for the restoration of Powai Lake.



Deadline for Report Submission

The Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board will act as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The Principal Bench has directed that responses and the joint inspection report be filed within one month, with the Western Zonal Bench listing the application for hearing on September 16.