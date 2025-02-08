Pritam Chakraborty’s Studio Robbed: Bollywood Composer’s Office Boy Allegedly Steals Rs 40 Lakh, Police Launch Manhunt

In a shocking incident, an office boy employed at the studio of renowned Bollywood music composer Pritam Chakraborty allegedly fled with ₹40 lakh in cash. The Malad Police have registered a case of theft against 32-year-old Ashish Sayal and launched a search operation to trace him.

According to police sources, Vineet Chandrakant Chedda, who resides in Dahanu Kharwadi, Kandivali, has been working as Pritam’s manager for the past two years. Pritam's music studio, Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd., is located in Goregaon, where Ashish Sayal had been working as an office boy for the last seven years.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 4, around 2 PM, when an employee from Madhu Mantana Films delivered ₹40 lakh in cash to Pritam’s studio for business purposes. After receiving the money, Vineet kept the cash in a trolley bag in the studio. At the time, Ashish Sayal, along with other staff members Ahmed Khan and Kamal Disha, were present at the studio.

Shortly after securing the money, Vineet went to Pritam’s apartment in the same building to get some documents signed. When he returned to the studio, he noticed the trolley bag containing the cash was missing. Upon inquiring with Ahmed Khan, he was informed that Ashish had taken the bag to Pritam’s residence. However, when Vineet tried to contact Ashish on his phone, his calls went unanswered. Shortly afterward, Ashish's mobile phone was found switched off.

Realizing that Ashish had absconded with the cash, Vineet immediately informed Pritam Chakraborty about the theft. Following Pritam’s advice, Vineet lodged a complaint with the Malad Police. After preliminary investigations, the police registered a theft case against Ashish Sayal and have initiated efforts to track him down.

Pritam Chakraborty is a celebrated music composer in Bollywood, known for his work in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank, Sikandar, Dilwale, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Brahmastra, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tum Mile, and Dhoom 3.