Raigad Road Accident: Tyres Detach From Moving ST Bus in Murud; Driver’s Alertness Prevents Tragedy

A major accident was narrowly avoided in Maharashtra’s Raigad district when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus lost both of its rear right-side tyres while in motion. The incident took place near Vihur village in Murud taluka on Monday, causing panic among passengers. Fortunately, due to the driver’s presence of mind, the bus was brought to a safe halt, and no casualties were reported. The bus was en route from Borivali to Murud when the mechanical failure occurred. Eyewitnesses said that the tyres detached suddenly, creating a loud noise and shaking the bus. The driver managed to control the vehicle skillfully, preventing what could have been a serious mishap.

This incident has once again raised questions about the condition of MSRTC buses and the overall safety of public transport in the region. Local residents and frequent passengers have expressed concern over increasing mechanical failures, especially as the monsoon season sets in. The roads become slippery and treacherous, increasing the risk of accidents manifold.

Raigad district, represented by MLAs and ministers from the ruling parties, including the BJP, NCP, and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), continues to face criticism for the poor upkeep of public transport. Despite several incidents involving ST buses in the Mahad-Dapoli region and other parts of the district, there has been no visible action or policy response from elected representatives. With thousands of school and college students relying on ST buses daily, commuters are now demanding accountability and urgent safety measures from the authorities.