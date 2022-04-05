Railways allow unvaccinated passengers to travel in Mumbai local trains

Maharashtra government has lifted all covid restrictions, Railways said on Sunday, adding that it has removed vaccination-related options from its ticket app. Until now, only fully vaccinated citizens were allowed to travel by local train. But now that the restrictions have been lifted, passengers have welcomed the decision.

Vaccine certificates do not need to be linked to the ticket app

As per the state government's directives to lift restrictions, Railways has lifted all restrictions and introduced ticketing facility for all on the counter and app for trains in Mumbai. This means passengers no longer need to link their vaccine certificates to the ticket app. All suggestions in this regard have now been withdrawn, "a Railway spokesperson said. A railway official said all official entry-exit gates, lifts, escalators, foot overbridges closed during the Corona epidemic, all commercial ticket counters and ATV machines for bookings would now be reopened. Meanwhile, Mumbai local train tickets and passes were only available to citizens who had been vaccinated twice and had to link vaccine certificate and universal pass through the state government portal. Opposing this, a group of citizens had also rushed to the high court, which had slammed the state last month, as well as asked them to clarify their role.

The number of daily commuters reached around 65 lakhs

The state government recently decided to lift all restrictions from April 1, citing a decline in covid cases in Maharashtra. According to the latest figures, the number of daily commuters on Mumbai suburban trains has reached around 65 lakh. About 35 lakh passengers are traveling on Central Railway and more than 29 lakh on Western Railway.