Raj Thackeray on Mumbai Toll Tax Exemption: Govt Must Assure Public That Toll Waiver Is Not an Election Gimmick, Says MNS Chief

Maharashtra Assembly election dates are expected to be announced soon, and in the lead-up to this, the government has introduced a series of "freebies" and schemes. A meeting of the Eknath Shinde-led state cabinet, along with the alliance partners, was held today (October 14). During this Mahayuti government meeting, a major decision was made that will provide relief to Mumbaikars. The announcement, made ahead of the Diwali festival, grants complete toll exemption for light motor vehicles travelling through all five toll booths—Dahisar Toll Naka, Mulund Toll Naka, Vashi Toll Naka, Airoli Toll Naka, and Anand Nagar Toll Naka.

This move will benefit citizens travelling to Mumbai from outside the city, as well as those who commute daily for work to locations outside the city. The toll exemption will be implemented from midnight today, with the exception of Atal Setu, which remains excluded from this decision.

Raj Thackeray's Response to Mumbai Toll Tax Exemption

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has long protested against tolls and demanded relief for the numerous vehicles that travel in and out of Mumbai every day. Today, his demand was met.

Thackeray took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his satisfaction. He stated that MNS had been fighting for this cause for years, and that the fight had been successful. He further commented that the government had finally come to its senses, but emphasized that this decision should be permanent, not merely an election tactic. “Otherwise, after the elections, the burden will fall back on the people,” he added.

“Light vehicles will be exempt from toll charges at all five toll booths entering Mumbai from midnight today. Congratulations to all the citizens of the MMR area, and a special congratulations to my Maharashtra soldiers,” Thackeray tweeted.

He continued, “My Maharashtra soldiers fought hard for transparency in toll transactions. We argued that the roads where tolls are collected should be toll-free. While we were criticized for vandalizing the toll booths, it was only through extreme measures that the government finally took us seriously.”

मुंबईत प्रवेश करणाऱ्या पाचही टोल नाक्यांवर आज मध्यरात्रीपासून हलक्या वाहनांना टोलमुक्ती मिळणार आहे. याबद्दल एमएमआर परिसरात राहणाऱ्या सर्व नागरिकांचे अभिनंदन आणि माझ्या महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांचा खूप खूप अभिनंदन.



टोलच्या व्यवहारात पारदर्शकता हवी, आणि जिथे रस्त्याच्या कामांचे पैसे वसूल… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 14, 2024

Thackeray congratulated the state government for this historic decision to waive toll rates but added a note of caution. "Mumbaikars are now toll-free, and it’s a matter of happiness that our agitation succeeded. I congratulate the government, but they should assure people that this is not just an election ploy.”

Also Read | Mumbai Toll Tax Exemption: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Toll Waiver for Light Vehicles at 5 Toll Nakas.

He also credited MNS workers for their efforts in protesting against tolls in Mumbai. "While Mumbai is now toll-free, it's impossible to calculate how many people have profited from the toll system in the past. There should be a fair investigation into this, though it's uncertain whether that will happen. Still, it’s good that Mumbaikars are freed from the toll burden," he said.

In closing, Thackeray urged his followers to proudly highlight the success of the toll movement, saying, "If anyone asks about the toll movement, proudly tell them about Mumbai being toll-free. It was only after we decided to take action that this change came about. Congratulations once again to everyone."