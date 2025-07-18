Raj Thackeray Reacts Strongly to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's Remarks, Says ‘Dube Dube Ke Marenge’ at Mira-Bhayandar Rally (Watch Video)

Raj Thackeray held a public meeting on Friday during the inauguration of a branch in Mira-Bhayander. The meeting received good response from the supporters. During this speech Raj talked on various topics including the Hindi-Marathi language row. Raj Thackeray stated that he is not here to stoke any kind of controversy but if you stay in Marathi you should learn and speak it. Raj Thackeray also responded to Nishikant Dubey's 'Patak Patak ke Marega' remark.

Raj Thackeray said that, "BJP MP Nishikant Dubey remarked that Patak Patak ke Maarenge. Has anyone filed case against him? Not any Hindi channel telecasted this statement, see how these people are...Tum Hume Patak Patak ke Maarenga....Today I will tell Dubey...Dubey.... Tum Mumbai Mein aajoa. Mumbai ke samindar mein Dube Dube ke maarenge."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On 'Patak Patak ke Maarenge' remark of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, MNS chief Raj Thackeray says, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'...You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge." pic.twitter.com/V95IaggL2m — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

"The question is where all these people get their courage. When Marathi people speak out, it immediately becomes national news. But when these others speak, they know the government supports them. Because the government is imposing these things here, these people's courage only grows. But I will reiterate, your power may be in the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Bhavan, but our power is on the streets. You should also walk around with your people. Because this Maharashtra belongs to the father of the Marathi people. If anyone tries to act recklessly in Maharashtra again, my Maharashtra soldiers will respond decisively."

Also Read: Will not tolerate imposition of trilingual formula in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Talking about the Marathi Language row raj Thackeray said, "I have not come here to stoke any controversy over language. Beware, anything can happen with you. I am a Hindu but Hindi cannot be imposed on me. If anyone has a right over this region, it is we (Marathis). You are the sons of Maharashtra, others have come from outside. If someone comes here and does something a little too much, then beat them up."