Rajasthan: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell in Kotputli, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

A 3.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell in the Kiratpura village of Kotputli, Rajasthan, sparking a swift and coordinated rescue effort. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and authorities immediately launched a rescue operation to free the child.

Kotputli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Choudhary confirmed the incident, stating, "A 3.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell in the Kiratpura village of Kotputli district. The administration and medical team have reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway..."

Teams from the district administration, along with medical personnel, have been working at the scene since the accident was reported. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of both the rescue workers and the villagers.

Rescue operations often face immense challenges, especially in cases involving borewell accidents, as the narrow, deep shafts can be difficult to navigate. Authorities have called in specialized teams and equipment to assist with the operation, which involves carefully digging and securing the area around the borewell to prevent further complications.