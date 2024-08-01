Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Slum Redevelopment: Maharashtra Government Approves 33.15-Hectare Project in Ghatkopar

The Maharashtra government has approved for the redevelopment of slums covering 33.15 hectares in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar. This project will be executed through a joint venture between the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

This marks the first instance of a slum redevelopment project in the city being undertaken as a joint venture between two government agencies. According to the government decision, the SRA will conduct a biometric survey of the slums, declare the slum area under Section 3(c), acquire private land, and grant permissions for letters of intent, construction, and maps. The SRA will also transfer the vacant land to the MMRDA for redevelopment and take necessary actions against slum dwellers who do not cooperate with the project.

The MMRDA will handle several key aspects of the project, including finalizing the architect and contractors. The MMRDA will also prepare a feasibility report and detailed planning report for the buildings, provide transit camps or rental assistance to those affected by the project, draft a project report for approval by the SRA, and oversee the construction work. “The proposal for sharing the responsibility of SRA for the redevelopment purposes with other government agencies was discussed earlier by the state government,” said an official from the housing department, Indian Express reported.

